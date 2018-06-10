CNET también está disponible en español.

Kingdom Hearts 3 has a release date: January 29, 2019

It was announced days before Square Enix's E3 press conference.

It seemed like a lock that Square Enix would be announcing Kingdom Hearts 3's release date at its E3 press conference. But the gaming giant has done one better, making the reveal a few days early.

Kingdom Hearts 3 will hit the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan 29, 2019. The official announcement was made on Square Enix's Twitter.

It's a long time coming for fans. The gap between Kingdom Hearts 3 and Kingdom Hearts 2 will be just over 13 years. It's predecessor was first released in Japan back in December of 2005.

A follow-up tweet noted that trailers and more information will be coming at E3.

If you're confused about the Kingdom Hearts hype, or the many spinoff games that have been released since 2005, check out our guide to Kingdom Hearts here.

