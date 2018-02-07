What's the sitch, 2000s kids? "Kim Possible," a favorite animated show from the aughts, is getting an original, live-action movie, the Disney Channel said on Wednesday.

Kim, of course, was the animated teen crime fighter who took on mad scientist-supervillain team Dr. Drakken and Shego in the cult favorite show, which ran from 2002 to 2007. Christy Carlson Romano provided Kim's voice in the original, but there's no word yet on who'll fill the live-action roles.

Kim was a courageous high-school student who just happened to occasionally save the world in between classes and cheerleading practice. Her best pal, Ron Stoppable, owned a naked mole rat named Rufus who often helped the two out on missions. Poor Ron was cowardly and clumsy, but Rufus more than made up for it.

Not all fans are open to the Kim Possible-ities, though it seems some are.

No thank you... Please make new content instead. Remakes are unoriginal. Hire new people for ideas if you must... — Whos tiny mans is this??? (@mujigaey) February 7, 2018

IT BETTER BE GOOD. DON'T Y'ALL DARE RUIN KIM POSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/06vYYT03Uo — NotRyan (@HoneyandOats_) February 7, 2018

This is an awful idea! Kim Possible action was possible because of the timing of the ANIMATION that was allowed to move in ways real actors can’t.



Trying to replicate that style of movement on what will almost definitely be a low budget can only be a disaster. — Jake Pulley (@DisneyFn909) February 7, 2018

This is so cool. Wish they also brought back new episodes of the cartoon. — Frank Amico (@FrankAmico1) February 7, 2018

No premiere date was mentioned.