Kim Dotcom sues New Zealand government for up to $6.8B

Kim Dotcom is suing the government of New Zealand for billions of dollars in damages over his arrest in 2012.

The founder of file-sharing site MegaUpload is asking for up to $6.8 billion for the destruction of his business and damage to his reputation after his home was raided and business shut down at the time of his arrest, the BBC reported on Monday. In 2012, the US government shut down MegaUpload, which it said was a haven for online piracy.

Dotcom is arguing that an invalid warrant used to arrest him means that all charges against him are also invalid. He wants to be compensated for all lost business opportunities since 2012.

"I cannot be expected to accept all the losses to myself and my family as a result of the action of the New Zealand government," Dotcom told the BBC.

"This should never have happened and they should have known better. And because they made a malicious mistake, there is now a damages case to be answered."

Dotcom is also currently fighting extradition to the US, where he would be arrested on a number of copyright and money laundering charges. The next hearing for the case is set for Feb. 20.

