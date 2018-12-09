Khal Drogo returns! Jason Momoa revisits Game of Thrones on SNL

Game of Thrones doesn't return to HBO until April, but that doesn't mean NBC's Saturday Night Live can't have some fun bringing back beloved and hated characters in a skit featuring SNL host Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo.

In the skit called Khal Drogo's Ghost Dojo that aired on Saturday featured dead characters from Game of Thrones chatting with Drogo and talk show host Kenan Thompson.

While SNL cast members Beck Bennett did his best Hodor and Pete Davidson was the High Sparrow, the real winner of the skit was Kate McKinnon with her hilarious and dead-on impression of annoying villain Joffrey Baratheon.

"You're just mad that you're not me," McKinnon's Joffrey said. And then gets into a fist fight with Lady Olenna played by Aidy Bryant.

The skit also included fake sponsors including Little Beard Twisties, The Red Wedding wedding venue and Khal On A Wall (a Game of Thrones version of Elf On A Shelf).

There was also a nod to those fans who hate aftershows, when Khal Drogo's Ghost Dojo aftershow Talking Dojo starts, SNL member Kyle Mooney is suddenly stabbed by Momoa, who yells, "No more aftershows!" Brutal.

