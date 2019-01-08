Kermit the Frog helps kick off annual Doodle for Google contest

Google

If you're a youngster who thought it would be fun to draw a Google Doodle, now's your chance: the 11th annual Doodle for Google contest is underway.

The contest encourages kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the US to use their artistic creativity to design an interpretation of the Google logo, personalized further with this year's theme: "When I grow up …"

Students can use any material they like -- crayons, clay, or even food -- but their Doodle has to incorporate the Google letters.

One of this year's guest judges is Kermit the Frog, who stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday to discuss the contest with host Jimmy Fallon, who's also a judge. Fellow guest judge Mandy Manning, the 2018 National Teach of the Year, will help out the pair.

To highlight the contest, Google published the 2018 Doodle for Google design winner. The Doodle, created by Sara Gomez-Lane, a first-grader from Falls Church, Virginia, is the first contest winner to be transformed into an animated Doodle.

After the contest closes on March 18, one winner will be chosen from each of the 50 states plus Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and Guam, and one national finalist from five grade categories. Of those finalists, one will ultimately be named the national winner.

The winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and their school or non-profit organization will receive a $50,000 technology package. The winner's Doodle will also be featured on Google's homepage for a day.

More details, contest rules and entry forms are available here.

Here's Sarah's original artwork:

Sarah Gomez-Land/Google

