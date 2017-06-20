Ken doll's new man bun has Twitter rolling

Mattel on Tuesday announced 15 new Ken dolls with varying skin tones and new body shapes that include "original," "slim" and "broad." The dolls come with more modern clothes and a broader range of hairstyles, including the highly controversial hipster man bun.

Some style-conscious Twitter users don't mind the new hairdo, but others think it's definitely a hair-don't.

I don't even own Mattel's new man bun Ken Doll but he already told me the dangers of processed food and how Bernie would have beaten Trump. pic.twitter.com/rjxQQFiEfI — Sully Sullivan (@Mikey_Sul) June 20, 2017

Does man bun Ken doll also come with a Soul Cycle membership, vintage record player, and $50,000 in student loan debt? pic.twitter.com/ulEwGSxxb1 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 20, 2017

Does the new man bun Ken doll also come with a tiny vape? pic.twitter.com/OoBf1mDRTA — Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) June 20, 2017

New Man-Bun Ken comes with all your favorite accessories. Yoga mat, glass of kombucha, and an emotional support dog! pic.twitter.com/cK7BJDbztz — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) June 20, 2017

The new "Man Bun" Ken doll comes with shirt, shoes, and keys to Barbie's car that he's driving until he "gets back on his feet again." pic.twitter.com/gYmXwR9WEc — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 20, 2017

Some celebrities got in on the joke:

Barbie's bff, Ken, now comes with a man bun or cornrows. You go with your bad self, Kenny. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 20, 2017

New Ken doll has a man-bun. Climbing back into bed. pic.twitter.com/AiuPUxS7hM — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 20, 2017



Not all the reactions were bad:

@dtxphobia now i kinda like the man bun and corn rows. lol — Ruben (@baesic_ken) May 19, 2016

Where do I get the #manbunken?! He looks just like my husband! ⚡️ “There's a new Ken doll with a man bun”https://t.co/LPC4neSCWo — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) June 20, 2017

Looks like my son. Except the clothes. I need to find one and tell him I had a doll made to look like you. Lol https://t.co/YRTMUnYtH5 — DEBORAH JONES (@GODinUSAworks) June 20, 2017

Some saw it as a sign of the apocalypse:

The new Ken doll has a man bun, it's officially the end of days. — Michael Cella (@MJChel) June 20, 2017

Mattel's New Man Bun Ken Doll Proves The Apocalypse Is Nigh https://t.co/SvGjhNlycZ — The Federalist (@FDRLST) June 20, 2017

I certainly don't think a Ken doll will bring about the end of the world, but one thing is sure: Now every man you see with a man bun will automatically be "Man Bun Ken."

From now on, every wearer of a man bun is "Man-Bun Ken" to me. pic.twitter.com/0pvyxJpVao — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) June 20, 2017

