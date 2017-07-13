Kellyanne Conway holds up paper, Twitter fills it in for her

Here's another internet lesson to go along with "never let the internet name one of your products." Never publicly hold up a piece of paper that can be easily Photoshopped.

President Donald Trump learned that lesson back in February when he displayed some controversial executive orders for the cameras. That event spawned a Twitter account called TrumpDraws, which edits and re-edits the image to this day. And on Wednesday night, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" program and pulled a similar gaffe.

Conway addressed the news reports of Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer by holding up two separate signs, the first reading "Conclusion? Collusion" and the second reading "Illusion Delusion."

This just happened on Hannity..... pic.twitter.com/nOYn7Th2aL — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 13, 2017

Journalist Yashar Ali shared the video, and Twitter grabbed for some virtual pens to redo Conway's signs.

Kellyanne Conway is really getting to the bottom of this, guys. pic.twitter.com/zNhNHEx99w — Scott McLean (@scottinthe503) July 13, 2017

Was anyone else wearing their sunglasses? pic.twitter.com/MEV48a8ytG — Matt Bush (@ItsMattBush) July 13, 2017

Someone made these flash cards for @KellyannePolls pic.twitter.com/PFL4SFL67U — Karla Marie (@KarlaMacc) July 13, 2017

You mean, if she holds up pieces of white paper, the Internet might go wild or something?@KellyannePolls #Resist https://t.co/cQSdQ2UH0T pic.twitter.com/uhYULL5zXR — Quixotified (@Quixotified) July 13, 2017

Some left the signs alone, but just found the whole thing funny.

"Collude Your Delusion" is my favorite Guns N' Roses album. — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) July 13, 2017

very excited for these new Radiohead albums, i guess pic.twitter.com/b0IIo54lBQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 13, 2017

Welcome to the Conclusion Illusion Delusion Lounge. pic.twitter.com/xB339Q7Czl — Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) July 13, 2017

tbf, I'm impressed someone in the WH can center align vertically and horizontally — E W D (@ewmda) July 13, 2017

The Trump administration's replacement for all the children's PBS programming they want to cut https://t.co/escwn2jOjD — joel tyler (@joeltyler_) July 13, 2017

Actual KellyAnne Quote: "What's the conclusion...collusion? No. We don't have that yet."



"YET"............ https://t.co/uYkgf0bn0U — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 13, 2017

Hannity on the other side while Kellyanne holds up her paper: pic.twitter.com/b64GFycwyL — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 13, 2017

I'm jealous of Kellyanne Conway because her printer appears to work. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) July 13, 2017

Conway herself even weighed in on the reaction to her props.

Apologies to the humorless. Kellyanne Conway Uses Visual Aids to Challenge Russia Collusion Narrative | Mediaite https://t.co/BPSTceybxS — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 13, 2017

And some started wondering how long it would take for the Merriam-Webster dictionary Twitter account, known for jumping in to the fray on news events, to start defining the words Conway used.

Can @MerriamWebster please troll her with the meanings of these words she clearly doesn't comprehend? — Tracy E. Gilchrist (@TracyEGilchrist) July 13, 2017

Naturally, the dictionary was already on it a full day before Conway even held up her signs.

📈 Top lookups in order: collusion, treason, collude, quid pro quo, kakistocracy — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 11, 2017

Star Wars at 40: Celebrate the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.

Logging Out: A look at death in the digital age.