E-cig maker Juul promises new tools will help you put them out of business

Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

Juul is willing to help customers wean off of its own product.

The e-cigarette maker will provide tools to help people who want to quit using its product to do so "in the smoothest possible way," Juul Labs Chief Product Officer James Monsees said at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco Wednesday.

Early next year, Juul will introduce a connected device version of the e-cigarette that users would link up with their phones. After opting in to prevention features, it'll help them scale back on their use of Juul if they indicate they want to do so.

"There will be a machine learning algorithm that will smooth that out for you, so that you don't even have to really think about it," Monsees said.

The tools will also keep other people from using the device, so that if another person (particularly someone who is underage) picks it up, it won't work.

"Basically, it's two-factor authentication for Juul use," Monsees said.

Juul has faced mounting criticism from those who say the product is luring underage customers. In April, the FDA requested information from Juul about its marketing practices and its appeal to teens, and announced an effort to stop youth from using tobacco products, particularly e-cigarettes.

"There's a long-standing history to adult-use products falling into the hands of minors." Monsees said, referencing alcohol, cannabis and tobacco. "Any underage use of these products is a problem."