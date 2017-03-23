Batman hands Aquaman his trident in 'Justice League' teaser

Is it too early to crown Jason Momoa's Aquaman the breakout star of "Justice League"? We've only seen snippets of him (though the swimming looks pretty cool), but it's already apparent he's got more than a little of Khal Drogo's wild "Game of Thrones" warrior in him.

He also dominates the short teaser released on Thursday, first standing in front of a wild wave and letting it crash around him, then taking his trident from Batman, then apparently controlling the oceans, which for him is probably as easy as turning off a faucet.

According to ComicBook.com, there may be a teaser trailer released for each of the main "Justice League" characters, which makes sense for a group movie like this one. But rumor has it all of those teasers will come out between now and Saturday's full trailer. If that's accurate, fans will be getting a lot of snack-size snippets before the feast on Saturday. Not sure anyone can be as cool as Aquaman, though Wonder Woman could come close.

"Justice League" hits theaters Nov. 17 in the US and UK, and Nov. 16 in Australia.

