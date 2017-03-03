'Justice League' clip reveals Aquaman swimming underwater

Here's where I confess: I like Aquaman. Whether it's his goofy, saddling-up-a-seahorse "Super Friends" days or the troubled, one-handed Arthur Curry of the comics, I've always found the Atlantean more intriguing than dorky.

So I don't know how I missed the fact that on Wednesday, director Zack Snyder released footage from "Justice League" of Jason Momoa's Aquaman swimming underwater. It's just five seconds long, and we're not given any context for the scene, but... it looks pretty good.

I still have my doubts about the "Aquaman" standalone film, due in 2018. The underwater talking seems like an enormous hurdle. Director James Wan thinks he can make it work with a "real sort of sonic, aquatic quality to it," and more power to him.

Casting Momoa was a coup from day one -- the "Game of Thrones" vet delivered a kind of barely reined-in power as Khal Drogo. As with Drogo's Dothraki warriors, Aquaman hails from an equally foreign culture, and needs that kind of strength so he doesn't turn into a submerged stooge.

I just hope Wan can pull off a whole "Aquaman" film that by rights has to include a ton of underwater swimming, fighting and yes, talking, without looking like "The Snorks."

