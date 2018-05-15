This Jurassic World dinosaur head is the best hunting trophy

Enlarge Image Fandango

You are a mighty hunter. Mammals just don't cut it. You're better than that. You have a dinosaur head mounted on your wall. More than a conversation piece ... it's a way of life.

Movie ticket seller Fandango launched a new Prop Shop division of its Fanshop store on Tuesday and it's stocked with some interesting items related to the dino-romp Jurassic World franchise.

You could drop $400 on a limited-edition Jurassic Park hatched velociraptor egg replica, but that's small time compared to the one truly outstanding item on the Prop Shop menu: Indominus Rex.

A life-size version of the genetically created super-saur from 2015's Jurassic World was too much to hope for, so we'll just have to settle for this one-off wall-mounted head prop. It even comes in a "collectible crate."

The toothy prop looks chillingly realistic and is "hand molded and hand-painted by artisans on the Universal Studios back lot." The head measures 28 inches in length and the largest tooth clocks in at 1.5 inches.

You will pay $24,999.99 for the privilege of capturing this fictional dinosaur. Fandango does not ship internationally, so people outside the US will just have to book a trip to Jurassic World and take a really big net.

Star Chris Pratt will be back struggling with dinosaur problems again when the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom reaches theaters in June.