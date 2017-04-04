'Jurassic Park' meets parkour in hilarious parody

If you thought "Jurassic World" would have been better if Chris Pratt -- and the dinosaurs -- were experts at parkour, this viral video will make you roar with laughter like a T-rex roars with fury.

The video "Jurassic Park Meets Parkour In Real Life," posted Monday on YouTube, was shot by Utah-based extreme sports videographer Devin Graham, who is also known as Devin Supertramp.

The video shows a Chris Pratt-inspired dinosaur trainer played by Calen Chan who is running away from a Tyrannosaurus rex played by Ninja Nate in an inflatable dinosaur costume.

Chan and Ninja Nate show off their parkour skills throughout the video as they run, jump, flip, roll, somersault and tumble while in hot pursuit.

It's hard enough to execute parkour moves wearing normal clothes. It's even more impressive in a T-Rex costume.

The video was shot at Hawaii's Kualoa Ranch, where both "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic Park" were filmed.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."