Julian Assange calls on UK and Sweden to set him free

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange called upon the UK and Sweden to restore his freedom in a tweet on Monday.

Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for over four years having been offered asylum by the country due to legal tussles with the US, Sweden and the UK. But if Assange were to leave the embassy to fly Ecuador, he would be immediately arrested by British police who would then extradite him to Sweden, where he is under investigation by prosecutors.

It has been one year since the UN told the two countries that they were acting unlawfully by depriving Assange of his liberty and must immediately free him and compensate him. The UK appealed the decision, but its request for the decision to be reconsidered was rejected by the UN in November 2016.

"I call on the UK and Sweden to do the right thing and restore my liberty," said Assange in a statement tweeted by WikiLeaks. "These two states signed treaties to recognize the UN and its human rights mechanisms."

Spokespeople from the UK and Swedish governments did not immediately respond to request for comment.