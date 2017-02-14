Julian Assange breaks Twitter silence to stop death rumors

Enlarge Image Getty Images

After five years of inactivity, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sent his first tweet from his personal account to counter rumors of his death.

Assange joined Twitter in October 2011. There are only two tweets from his account -- the first update he made Tuesday morning and a retweet from the official WikiLeaks Twitter account.

Assange has lived in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for more than four years, having been offered asylum by the country amid legal tussles with the US, Sweden and the UK. Last week, he released a statement through the WikiLeaks page in which he called upon the US and Sweden to restore his freedom.