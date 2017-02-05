​Judge: Google must give FBI emails stored overseas

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

A US judge reportedly ruled Friday that Google has to comply with an FBI search warrant seeking customer emails stored on a foreign server.

That goes counter to a ruling last year in which a federal appeals court said Microsoft did not have to hand over data stored on its servers in Ireland.

The FBI warrant in question stems from a domestic fraud investigation, according to Reuters. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Rueter in Philadelphia reportedly ruled that transferring emails from a foreign server for FBI agents to review them locally "did not qualify as a seizure" because there was "no meaningful interference" with the account holder's "possessory interest" in the data sought.

Google, a division of Mountain View, California-based Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the ruling, but issued a statement saying: "The magistrate in this case departed from precedent, and we plan to appeal the decision. We will continue to push back on overbroad warrants."

