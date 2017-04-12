Judge fired for anonymously abusing critics online

A British judge took to the comments section of a local news site to brand readers "donkeys" and "trolls".

A judge has been fired for anonymously hitting back at critics online.

British lawyer and Recorder Jason Dunn-Shaw was involved as a barrister and judge in separate cases at Canterbury Crown Court that were reported by local news site KentOnline. When readers criticised his judgements in the comments section of the stories, Dunn-Shaw adopted a false name to brand them "donkeys" and "trolls" in the comments and on Facebook.

Following an investigation, the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) concluded that Dunn-Shaw's actions were "not compatible with the dignity of judicial office or suggested a lack of impartiality on matters of public controversy. The Lord Chancellor and the Lord Chief Justice concluded that this behaviour fell below the standard expected of a judicial office holder and have removed Mr Dunn-Shaw from judicial office."

Dunn-Shaw could not be reached for comment. He is reported to be planning to appeal the decision.

