It's hard to believe it's been 15 years since director Joss Whedon first introduced us to Captain Mal (Nathan Fillion) and his merry gang of space smugglers in the TV series Firefly.

The Serenity crew had plenty of adventures playing cards, smuggling treasure, helping a mysterious girl and her brother, and ultimately saving humanity from the ruthless Reavers.

So why not celebrate the anniversary of the show by watching this tribute video made by Zoic -- the special effects studio that worked on the show back in 2002.

The reel, which was posted on Tuesday, highlights some of the best VFX work on the show, which in the end earned the company an Emmy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects for a Series.

"We dug into the archives to create this commemorative reel, rebuilding Serenity with the original team and put together a shiny new sequence followed by an assembly of some of the most beloved and quotable moments of the franchise," Zoic wrote on the video page.

This video is a fantastic tribute not only for the breathtaking special effects, but also a touching reminder of the characters Capt. Mal, Jayne, Kaylee, River, Simon, Wash, Zoe and Inara who made us all wish we could join up with their crew of misfits who always aimed to misbehave.