Jordan Peele steps into Twilight Zone as new host

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Oscar-winning screenwriter Jordan Peele is taking on an iconic role: host of the The Twilight Zone.

Peele tweeted a video Thursday featuring his voice alternating with Rod Serling's famous voiceover announcing the viewer's journey into another dimension. Serling was creator and narrator of the classic science fiction anthology show, which originally premiered in 1959.

Peele -- who took home the best screenwriting Oscar for his directorial debut 2017's Get Out -- was already on board as an executive producer of the reboot. But it was undecided if he'd narrate as Serling had.

"Too many times this year it's felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can't think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences," Peele said in a statement when his involvement with the show was first announced.

The reboot of the Twilight Zone is slated for 2019 on streaming platform CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)