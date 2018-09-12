Enter the Bat-Hamm? Jon Hamm shows interest in playing Batman

AMC/Warner Bros.

Think Don Draper ever kicked back with a Canadian Club and a comic book? Actor Jon Hamm, who played ad man Draper on the AMC period drama Mad Men, says he's a comics fan, and might be interested in playing Batman in the movies.

It's not like Hamm was rah-rah enthusiastic about the role. In an interview for In Depth With Graham Bensinger published Wednesday, the actor sounded kinda blase about the possibility. But he said all the right things.

"I am a huge comic book fan, always have been," Hamm said, adding that he loves Black Panther and the FX series Legion. He noted that he's never been approached about the Batman role, saying, "I have never had a conversation with anybody about it, literally. And I've sat in the room with all these guys."

He'd need a good script, Hamm noted, and to up his workout routine. "I'd probably fit the suit," he said. "And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?"

Hamm's comments seemed especially pertinent after the Wednesday reports that Henry Cavill may be moving on from the role of Superman in the DC movie universe, which led to related questions about whether Ben Affleck is hanging up his Batman cape. Warner Bros did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Give Hamm the last word: "I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on (casting Batman)," he said. "Obviously not just the internet."