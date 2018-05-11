Jon Favreau is very busy in the Star Wars universe these days. He voices a four-armed alien in Solo: A Star Wars Story and also recently signed on to write and produce a live-action Star Wars television series. Details have been pretty much nonexistent for the new show, but we now have a few straws to grasp at.

Favreau shared some details about the show while attending the red carpet event at the Solo premiere on Thursday. Nerdist senior editor Dan Casey dropped the exclusive news on Twitter.

Exclusive: @Jon_Favreau confirms that his live action #StarWars series takes place 7 years after Battle of Endor, between #ReturnOfTheJedi and #TheForceAwakens. Will feature all new characters, using cutting edge tech a la THE JUNGLE BOOK. Story coming to @nerdist... pic.twitter.com/iRyPS8hPDR — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) May 11, 2018

Favreau told Nerdist the series takes place seven years after the Battle of Endor, positioning it between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens on the Star Wars timeline. That gives the show several decades to play around with between the events of the original trilogy and where The Force Awakens picks up.

Casey also reports the series will have new characters and use cutting-edge digital moviemaking technology like that seen in Disney's 2016 The Jungle Book reboot, which Favreau directed.

Favreau also told the official Star Wars site he's already written half the season for the show. This may not be a lot of information to go on, but it's way more than we knew before. We could end up learning a lot about the missing years in a galaxy far, far away.

In the meantime, Solo opens May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.