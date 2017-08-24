Crazy love: Joker-Harley Quinn 'criminal love story' in works

Are you ready for a double dose of the Joker?

Just a day after an upcoming standalone film about the Joker's origins was announced, a second film featuring the clown-faced Batman villain made the news.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this newest film will be a "criminal love story" set to come out sometime after "Suicide Squad 2," which is expected to begin filming in 2018.

Jared Leto will reprise his role as the Joker, and Margot Robbie as his murderous love, Harley Quinn. Robbie must really love that Harley Quinn role -- she's also reprising it for "Gotham City Sirens," a planned film about Gotham City's female villains.

This Warner Bros. Joker-Harley Quinn film sounds much more mainstream than the grim, noir-esque Joker origins film announced by Deadline (and confirmed by CNET with a production source) on Tuesday.

The more serious Joker film -- which may involve legendary director Martin Scorsese -- will fall under a new, as-yet-unnamed division of DC films that will break out of the comic book canon and create original story ideas with familiar characters. But this Joker-Harley Quinn film is expected to fit into the group of the more traditional DC movies, such as "Justice League" and "Wonder Woman."

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, directors and executive producers of NBC's "This Is Us" and directors of 2011's "Crazy, Stupid Love," are in negotiations to write and direct, the report said.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.

