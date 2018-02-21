This $1,000 Joker bust is absolutely terrifying

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The Joker is Batman's most infamous rival, and this insanely sinister bust shows off his crazy with just a stare.

The statue, designed by special effects make up creator Rick Baker, is part of the DC Gallery line from DC Collectibles and was all lit up at Toy Fair 2018 in New York. Baker has brought science fiction creatures to life in everything from 1977's "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" to 2001's "Planet of the Apes" and all three "Men in Black" films.

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

For the Joker, Baker highlights the characters wrinkly forehead, disheveled eyes and stained teeth that are shaped into a twisty grin.

It will sell for $1,000 this October in a limited release where just 200 will be available for purchase. While international pricing was not available, that roughly converts to £715 and AU$1,270.

