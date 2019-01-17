John Wick 3 trailer has gone to the dogs, and we hope they're OK

John Wick is coming back, and we're a little worried about the dogs.

Thursday saw the arrival of the debut trailer for the third film in the John Wick series, starring Keanu Reeves as a retired hit man who just can't stay out of the business. The first film came out in 2014, and its sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2, came out in 2017. The third Wick flick is tiled John Wick 3: Parabellum. ("Parabellum" means "prepare for war" in Latin, and it's also the name given to a World War I machine gun and a Luger pistol.)

Viewers know that the murder of Wick's puppy played an important role in the first film, so seeing Wick's pit bull, and then Halle Berry show up with what appears to be two German Shepherds, sets off our "don't hurt the dogs!" alarms. Humans, however, are hurt all over the place in the trailer, with fights on horseback, underwater, in libraries, on motorcycles, in train stations and more.

John Wick opens May 16 in Australia and May 17 in the US and UK.

