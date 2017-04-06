Godspeed: John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

He's slipped the surly bonds of Earth, traveled to places and seen sights most people could only dream of, but now John Glenn is home for good.

The late astronaut and US senator, who died December 8 at age 95, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday morning. United States Marines carried the casket, which was draped with an American flag protected by plastic from the light spring rain. Glenn, himself a Marine Corps veteran, flew 59 combat missions in World War II and 63 during the Korean War.

Marine Commandant Gen. Robert Neller presented the flag to Glenn's wife Annie, on what would have been the couple's 74th wedding anniversary.

"Senator Glenn was more than an astronaut," acting NASA administrator Robert Lightfoot said in a statement Thursday. "He was the hero we needed in a rapidly changing world and an icon of our American spirit. We will never forget him, and future generations will continue to live out his legacy as we venture farther into the solar system.

"Godspeed, Senator Glenn. Our deepest gratitude, and everlasting respect and affection go with you."

