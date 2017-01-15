  • CNET
  • Joe Biden, surprised with Medal of Freedom, sparks one last meme

President Obama's presentation to the vice president, about a week before they leave office, has inspired a batch of humorous tweets.

President Barack Obama presented the Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Photo by Pool, Getty Images

Vice President Joe Biden's November birthday and imagined pranks about President-elect Donald Trump's election have both sparked Twitter memes, but the one trending this weekend likely will be the final one of Biden's time in office.

On Thursday, President Barack Obama surprised Biden by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, calling him "the best vice president America has ever had" and bringing tears to Biden's eyes.

But once the tears dried, the memes began.

Not everyone was a fan of the medal meme.

But others thought differently.

