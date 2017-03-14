Joe Biden's daughter reveals his favorite Obama-Biden meme

The Barack Obama-Joe Biden memes came in many phases. Some celebrate the former vice president's birthday, others play off his surprise reception of the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, and others just create a world where he's booby-trapping the White House against the new administration.

But now, thanks to a revelation from Biden's daughter Ashley, we know that this one is the former veep's favorite.

He's not alone -- the tweet in question has been retweeted more than 1.900 times and liked more than 2.700 times.

Ashley Biden revealed her dad's favorite of the many memes about him with the website Money-ish in an article published Monday. Turns out she was the one who alerted him to the viral craze, and he took it well. Ashley Biden says her dad "sat there for an hour and laughed" at the humorously captioned photos of himself.

Biden, who spoke to Money-ish to promote her new organic hoodie collection, Livelihood, says that the bromance between the two leaders is based in reality.

"My parents had a nice relationship with the Obamas and still do," she said, adding that Malia and Sasha Obama are best friends and sports teammates with her nieces.

Joe Biden himself made news Sunday when he spoke at SXSW in Austin, Texas, about his involvement in the White House Cancer Moonshot program. He also posed for a photo with the cast of "Game of Thrones."

