Jodie Foster revisits 'Silence of the Lambs' to troll Trump

Have the MSNBC anchors stopped screaming, Clarice?

Jodie Foster reprised her acclaimed role as FBI trainee Clarice Starling from the 1991 classic chiller "Silence of the Lambs" on Friday's "Late Show With Stephen Colbert." This time, she doesn't want Hannibal Lecter (Colbert) to help her with a serial killer, but with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian contacts with President Donald Trump's campaign.

Turns out Lecter and Trump were golfing buddies, the cannibal relates. "We ate our caddy, turned him into a taco bowl with a nice Diet Coke."

No more spoilers, watch the video yourself -- it's funnier if you're very familiar with Lecter and Starling's encounter in "Silence of the Lambs." And in the end, Starling finds herself a safe place in an unexpected locale.