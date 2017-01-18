Jerry Seinfeld's 'Comedians in Cars' heading to Netflix

Up Next MacBooks to embrace new CPUs, big RAM boost, analyst says

Photo by Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" has found a new home at Netflix.

The web series, formerly on Sony's free video service Crackle, will debut on Netflix later this year with 24 new episodes as well as the 59 previous episodes of the series, Netflix said Tuesday. Seinfeld will also record two new standup comedy shows for the service and help develop scripted and non-scripted comedy programming for Netflix.

"Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice," Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family."

The Emmy-nominated "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" features Seinfeld chatting with fellow comics and actors such as Larry David and Alec Baldwin as they drive along the road behind the wheel of a classic car in search of some java. One of his passengers was President Barack Obama, who helped launch the seventh season of the web series in 2015.

The show was previously at Crackle, a service with a tiny selection of movies and TV shows. It doesn't compare in size to say Amazon or Netflix, but it features some interesting choices. In the past it has had movies such as Monty Python's "And Now for Something Completely Different," "The Fifth Element" and "Groundhog Day."

