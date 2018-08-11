Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Ever wonder what Jerry Seinfeld thinks of the hipster cafes and retro diners he takes celebrity guests to in Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee?

Wonder no longer, because Seinfeld is leaving witty restaurant reviews on Google Maps of places he went during his Netflix talk show. And they make for quite entertaining reading.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is a simple, yet ingenious concept for a talk show. Seinfeld choses a classic car based on the personality of the comedian he's picking up and then takes them to a diner, cafe or restaurant in their hood that serves great coffee.

While the cars are often flashy or weird -- he picked up actor Zach Galifianakis in a 1972 Volkswagen Thing -- it's seeing the finicky celebs order food that gives insight into their quirks.

Who knew comedian Dave Chappelle likes hard-boiled eggs because he's wary of germs and thinks the hard shell will protect him from waiter cooties? Seinfeld is now making sure fans of the show know those hard-boiled eggs were prepared to perfection.

"Dave ordered hard-boiler eggs. Prepared correctly. Hard and boiled," he writes in his review of The Diner in Washington DC. "He had 2; that's how good they are."

Of the Omelet House in Las Vegas, he writes, "Do not confuse this place with the Omelet Apartment, Omelet Condo or Omelet Airbnb."

Here are a few of the best reviews Seinfeld has posted so far.

Jerry Seinfeld/Google Maps

The new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee starring Zach Galifianakis, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Kate McKinnon, Jerry Lewis and more is available now on Netflix.