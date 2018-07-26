Jeff Goldblum to explore his own curiosity with new science docuseries

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

We've erected monuments to the man, immortalized him with shirtless Funko Pops and now we're giving Jeff Goldblum his own documentary series, Deadline reports.

Announced at the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour on Wednesday, The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum (working title) is a 12-episode documentary series greenlit by National Geographic. It currently has no scheduled air date.

Goldblum turned up at the TCA to promote the show in person and did probably the most Jeff Goldblum thing he could do -- ignore the script on the teleprompter and instead, in his words, "extemporize".

"National Geographic has a knack for developing smart, immersive narratives that expand our understanding of the world around us in creative and entertaining ways," Goldblum told Deadline.

The publication also suggests that each episode will see Goldblum using his brain to see how ordinary things such as baseballs, coffee, cereal and toilet paper are made. If you aren't already overjoyed to see an excited Goldblum deeply interested in the toilet paper manufacturing process, I feel for you.

"We are thrilled to partner with megastar Jeff Goldblum who shares our insatiable curiosity and passion for learning," said Courteney Monroe, CEO of National Geographic Global Networks.