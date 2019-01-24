Jeff Bridges hints at Big Lebowski news coming during Super Bowl

The Dude abides, and he's still wearing that same floppy cardigan.

On Thursday, Jeff Bridges, who starred in 1998's The Big Lebowski as The Dude, His Dudeness, or uh, Duder (or El Duderino if you're not into the whole brevity thing) rolled a strike right down the middle of fans' hearts.

Bridges tweeted a 15-second clip showing himself once again dressed as The Dude, set to Bob Dylan's The Man In Me, which was featured prominently in the Coen brothers' film. Bridges' caption read, "Can't be living in the past, man. Stay tuned." The clip ended with the date 2/3/19, which of course is Super Bowl Sunday.

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

A representative for Bridges did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but come on, like anyone expects them to tell us before Game Day.

What could this mean? Since Super Bowl Sunday is the big day for elaborate commercials, could Bridges be reprising The Dude in an ad? Maybe for bowling shoes, or marmots, or White Russian ingredients, or rugs that tie the whole room together. So many options with this film.

Of course, there's always the hope Bridges will be playing The Dude again in a sequel (The Bigger Lebowski? The Little Lebowski?), but as a fan of the movie who's even ordered a White Russian at Reykjavik's Big Lebowski bar, I kind of hope that's not it. Not that Bridges couldn't still carry it off, but for me, it's just good knowin' that he's out there, The Dude. Takin' 'er easy for all us sinners.