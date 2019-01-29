Jaybird Run XT: Updated true wireless sports earphones are fully waterproof

Enlarge Image Jaybird

Jaybird's original Run true wireless sports earphones had a lot of potential. They fit well and sounded good, but in my tests an otherwise pleasing listening experience was marred by occasional dropouts.

With the the new Run XT the company has made the earphones fully waterproof (IPX7 rating) and added new color options.

It's unclear if anything's been upgraded on the inside, but the battery life -- around 4 hours, plus two extra charges from the included charging case -- hasn't changed and neither has the price: The Run XT will list for $180 (£170, $AU250). It's set to hit stores in early February.

In conjunction with the earphones launch, the Jaybird App, which allows you to tweak treble and bass settings, will be updated with a new curated podcast playlist feature so you can cue up a playlist before you take off on a run or other fitness activity.

I'll have a full review as soon as I get a review sample.