Jar Jar's back in this parody trailer for 'The Force Awakens'

OK, so we all thought that new that came out April 16 was pretty incredible. But wouldn't it be even better (dare I say perfect?) if it had a little more Jar Jar?
Motion graphics artist and technical director Michael Murdock thought so, and released a video to his YouTube channel this week that brings us so much more of the sort-of-lovable Gungan outcast from the prequels, a character that many people find annoying.
In the clip, called "Star Wars: The Binks Awakens," we see Jar Jar up to his usual antics, goofing around inside the Darth Vader helmet, hanging out with BB-8 and holding on tightly to an X-Wing as it flies into battle. Oh, and he's also the bad guy, wielding his crossguard lightsaber as a Sith apprentice out to destroy the Jedi Order.
Fortunately for all the "Star Wars" fans out there, this is a parody, and there is no indication Jar Jar will actually be in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" when it hits theaters worldwide in December.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.