Japan figures out how to make popsicles last longer

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hot summer days call for a popsicle, but the sweltering heat usually means it starts melting around the edges before you can pop it in your mouth.

To help you avoid such sticky situations, Japanese researchers have successfully invented "non-melting popsicles," reports Asahi Shimbun.

A quick test by the publication discovered that the popsicle "retained its original shape" even after five minutes of being exposed to heat. On the other hand, a regular popsicle began melting "almost instantly."

What gives the popsicle its non-melting properties is an extract from strawberries called polyphenol liquid, Tomohisa Ota, professor emeritus of pharmacy at Kanazawa University told the publication.

"Polyphenol liquid has properties [that] make it difficult for water and oil to separate so that a popsicle containing it [is] able to retain [its] original shape… for a longer time than usual," he added.

We're not sure how long the popsicle can hold without melting -- the University did not immediately respond when we asked -- five minutes is a good start. Who knows where science will take us next.