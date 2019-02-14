Japanese zoo runs chimp escape drill (with a human in a costume)

A zoo in Japan has conducted the ultimate emergency training event, running a drill to teach staff what to do in case of a chimpanzee breakout.

A Kyoto City Zoo staff member dressed in a monkey costume for the drill and calmly walked through the zoo grounds. Staff set up a perimeter boundary then simulated evacuating park guests and even tranquillising the "monkey" with a blow dart before transporting it away in a net. It always pays to be prepared, right?

Japanese national broadcaster NHK filmed the simulation in this, the greatest video you will see all year.

The danger of simian escape is isn't just a hypothetical threat for zoo staff. On Saturday, visitors to the Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland were surprised to find a chimpanzee that had escaped its enclosure using a makeshift ladder fashioned from a large tree, according to the BBC.

And this isn't Japan's first rodeo. Zoos across the country have conducted animal escape training using humans dressed as questionably cartoonish wild cats, gorillas and even bipedal zebras.

Kyoto City Zoo staff member Kiyoshi Okahashi said the training could be improved, particularly when it came to setting up the perimeter since the fence fell down during the training exercise.

"The team at the zoo are looking at ways to improve their process each year to ensure that they're prepared for any future incidences," he said.

Everything about Fortnite: What you need to know about the hit game.

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.