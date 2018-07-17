7-Eleven self-serve draft beer fizzes out before it starts pouring

Kyodo News/Getty

Thirsty Japanese 7-Eleven customers were getting ready for self-serve draft beer machines, but the company left them dry at the last minute.

The "Choi Nama" ("quick draft beer") system would've allowed people to get Ichiban Shibori. Kirin Beer's flagship beer, in small and medium cups for 100 yen ($0.90) and 190 yen ($1.60), SoraNews24 reports.

In-store posters noted that the program was scheduled to start on Tuesday, but the company decided to suspend it before it began.

"Seven Eleven, '100 Yen Draft Beer' sold by Izakaya killed! ! ! !" wrote one Japanese Twitter user. "Oh, it is said that the age will come when beer servers are placed in convenience stores."

The company didn't offer much detail about their decision.

"We received a tremendous response from the announcement of the program, and thus anticipated a high demand, and have decided to suspend the program after consideration of the sales system and other factors," a spokesperson told SoraNews24.

Neither 7-Eleven Japan nor Kirin Beer immediately responded to requests for comment.

In other brew news, Carlsberg announced on Monday an artificial intelligence project to predict how beers will taste.