Speaker brand Jamo is set to make a comeback with a new range of eye-catching, budget sound bars and speakers called the Studio series.

The range, due in October, features luxurious-looking tweed grills that make them look more like furniture than budget speakers. The sound bars come in a choice of light or dark gray, while the speakers have three color finishes -- black, white or walnut -- plus matching tweed grills.

Jamo

There are two new sound bars, the Jamo SB 36 and SB 40 Studio. The Jamo SB 36 is $199 and offers an "integrated subwoofer," which in effect means the 2.5-inch drivers are combined mid/bass. The bar has optical and analog inputs in addition to Dolby decoding and Bluetooth streaming. The larger SB 40 ($349) adds an external 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer plus an HDMI input with 4K video pass-through.

Jamo

The company has also announced a set of new passive speakers (pricing to be announced) that includes two bookshelves and three floorstanders, plus a Dolby Atmos module. The speakers feature wood accents, plus a 1-inch soft dome tweeter and polyfiber woofers. The standmount range includes the S 801 with a 4-inch woofer, the S 803 with a 5-inch woofer and in-built connector for the Atmos module.

The Jamo S 8 Atmos module includes a 4-inch woofer and soft-dome tweeter and a pair of active connectors at the bottom to connect to most of the Studio range. There are also two center speakers, the S 81 and the larger S 83.

The floorstanding speakers include the two-way S 805, the S 807 with dual woofers and the flagship S 809 with three 5-inch woofers. The two larger speakers include the integrated mounts for the Atmos module.

Jamo was bought by Klipsch back in 2005 and, according to the company, is more popular in Europe than in the US, though this new range should help boost the brand's visibility Stateside. UK and Australian pricing and availability is yet to be announced.