James McAvoy: I can play young Picard in new Star Trek show

James McAvoy has played a younger version of a Patrick Stewart character before, so why not do it again?

On Monday, Stewart shared the first photo of his work on the new CBS All Access series about the later years of Captain Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Many fans commented excitedly on the photo on both Twitter and Instagram, but one Instagram comment stands out: Actor James McAvoy wrote, "Need a flashback guy????" He went on to add, "Just sayin @sirpatstew ... I've got previous experience and will work for autographs."

He does have experience. McAvoy played a young version of Stewart's X-Men leader, Dr. Charles Xavier, in numerous movies, including X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Fans seemed enthused about the idea. "Dearest Sir Patrick ... I think you should take James McAvoy up on his offer and give him a permanent place on your starship," one Instagram user wrote. "Your Number 2? He'd make a great Second Officer on your bridge."

CBS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether a young Picard would be needed for the show, but if one should be, the network has a good volunteer who could engage in making it so.

There's no official title or date yet, but the new Picard show (please, can they just title it Picard and make things easy?) seems likely to premiere in 2019.