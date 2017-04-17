James Gunn will direct third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie

2:21 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The "Gardens of the Galaxy" will have the same gardener for their third movie.

OK, that's really "Guardians of the Galaxy" (still, it's a good trailer joke), but they're in good hands going forward, as director James Gunn is returning to direct and write a third movie after "Guardians Vol. 2" hits theaters (April 28 in the UK and May 5 internationally).

Gunn shared the news on Facebook Monday and seems pretty enthused about keeping the old gang together.

"In the end, my love for Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, Yondu, Mantis, Drax and Nebula -- and some of the other forthcoming heroes -- goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine," Gunn wrote. "I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit. And, like in both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, we will work on creating the story that goes beyond what you expect. ... I can't fricking wait to get started."

He closed with a triple salute to the comic universe from which the characters spring: "Make mine Marvel. We are Groot. Excelsior!"

Outside of "Guardians," Gunn is known for writing 2002's "Scooby-Doo" and its 2004 sequel, "Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed," as well as the 2004 "Dawn of the Dead" remake. He also directed the 2006 sci-fi horror comedy "Slither."