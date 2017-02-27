Jackie Chan causes early panda-monium on Oscar red carpet

Past Academy Awards attendees have drawn attention for bringing their mom or child as a date. But martial arts legend and actor Jackie Chan doubled the attention by escorting two stuffed pandas on the Oscar red carpet on Sunday.

Why pandas? Chan, of course, voices Monkey in the "Kung Fu Panda" movie series. In 2009, he adopted two pandas at China's Chengdu Giant Panda Research and Breeding Base, and was dubbed Chengdu Panda Ambassador by tourism authorities there.

He created the two stuffed pandas, Chan La and Chan Zy, in honor of his adoptees, and often carries them with him to remind people of the need to protect the species. On the red carpet, one of the pandas wore a UNICEF pin -- Chan was appointed a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2004.

Chan introduced the pandas to E!'s Ryan Seacrest as "my two baby boys." He went on to say, "I am the ambassador of pandas. After the (2008 Sichuan) earthquake, they get hurt, I raised them."

Oscar watchers could bear-ly stand the cuteness.

Chan's a recent Oscar-winner too. In November, he was one of four recipients of the Academy's Governors Award, given to honor "extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy."

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.