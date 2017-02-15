@jack shows Twitter some love, buys nearly $7M in stock

Newspix via Getty Images

There's at least one person who loves Twitter a whole lot -- co-founder Jack Dorsey.

The CEO on Valentine's Day tweeted out his affection for his popular, yet struggling social network, complete with the hashtag #LoveTwitter. He also linked to an SEC document detailing the roughly 426,000 shares of the company's stock he bought nearly $7 million.

Naturally, there was some praise, but also a healthy dose of skepticism within the Twitterverse:

Dorsey's stock purchase comes nearly a week after Twitter announced its 2016 fourth-quarter revenues didn't meet Wall Street analysts expectations and its user growth grew less than 1 percent, disappointing investors who were expecting a "Trump bump" caused by the US president constant tweeting.

Dorsey said last week that the company will be "more inventive and to take bigger risks."

While obviously $7 million is a lot of money to us common folk, it's a rounding error for Dorsey, who also runs mobile payments company Square. He is valued at about $1.27 billion, according to Forbes.