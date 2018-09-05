Jack Dorsey defends Twitter against conservative bias at House hearing

Livestream

Jack Dorsey took the hot seat on Wednesday for a grilling from Congress.

Twitter's CEO testified before the House Energy and Commerce committee to defend the social network from allegations of bias, as well as explain what the company is doing to protect its users and curb misinformation.

"How do we earn more trust from the people using our service?" Dorsey said in his opening remarks. "We know the way earn more trust around how we make decisions on our platform is to be as transparent as possible."

The hearing come as Silicon Valley faces a reckoning over its scale and influence. Lawmakers and the public have scrutinized the tech industry over its inability to prevent abuse on its platforms and its broad data collection practices. Dorsey earlier testified before the Senate Intelligence committee with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg to talk about what the companies are doing to protect the integrity of the 2018 US midterm elections.

But when it came to getting Dorsey in the spotlight alone, some lawmakers were more concerned about whether or not Twitter's algorithms censor conservative speech.

"It takes years to build trust, but only 280 characters to lose it," Rep. Greg Walden, chairman of the committee, said in his opening remarks. "It is critical you are living up to your own promises and expectations you set out for your customers."

This is only the latest set of high-profile set of hearings the tech giants have faced since the 2016 election. The first was last November, when the top lawyers from Facebook, Twitter and Google were called to testify before the senate and the house over election interference by the Russians. Last April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was called before Congress in the wake of the social network's Cambridge Analytica data scandal. And in July, the heads of public policy for YouTube (owned by Google), Facebook and Twitter testified over the filtering practices of social networks.

Conservative bias allegations

No one has tested the content, speech and harassment guidelines of the big tech platforms like Alex Jones, the controversial far-right commentator known for pushing conspiracy theories on his website Infowars. For example, he's said that 9/11 was an inside job, claimed the Sandy Hook shooting never happened and was pushed by anti-gun lobbyists, and said survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida -- like activist David Hogg -- were paid "crisis actors."

Now playing: Watch this: Silicon Valley is in the Capitol Hill hot seat again

Initially, the tech giants resisted removing his content to remain on their platforms. Zuckerberg has repeatedly said he doesn't feel comfortable with his company being the "arbiters of truth." He sparked more outrage while defending Jones last month by comparing his content to that of Holocaust deniers. He said that while he disagreed with those kinds of posts, they should be allowed to remain on Facebook because some Holocaust deniers weren't aware they were spreading disinformation.

Dorsey appeared on conservative commentator Sean Hannity's radio show last month to argue that InfoWars hadn't violated Twitter's rules. "We'll enforce if he does," Dorsey said at the time. "And we'll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren't artificially amplified."

Eventually, several Silicon Valley giants -- Facebook, Google's YouTube, Apple, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Vimeo and Spotify -- banned Infowars from their platforms. Twitter suspended Jones for a week last month by putting his account in a read-only mode, meaning he could see the tweets of other, but not tweet, retweet or like posts. The tech giants said that they don't tolerate hate speech and that Infowars violated their community standards and guidelines.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Dorsey and Sandberg faced a wide-ranging array of topics. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, grilled Dorsey about alerting Twitter users if they are interacting with authentic accounts or just bots. The two tech leaders were also questioned about how they are handling "deep fakes," digitally manipulated audio and video.

First published August 31, 5 a.m. PT.

Updated, Sept. 5, 10:48 a.m. PT: Adds details about the hearing.

Updated, Sept. 5, 11:03 a.m. PT: Adds information throughout.

The honeymoon is over: Everything you need to know about why tech is under Washington's microscope.

Infowars and Silicon Valley: What you need to know about the tech industry's free speech debate.