Jabra's Elite Active 65t earphones now come in an Amazon Edition and more color options

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Jabra must be selling a lot of its Elite Active 65t true wireless earphones on Amazon, because the company has partnered with Amazon to create a special Amazon Edition Elite Active 65t, it announced Thursday.

It doesn't do anything special -- the original Elite Active 65t also offers support for Amazon Alexa voice control -- but the Amazon-only model gets its own copper blue color and comes with a three-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited and has one-touch access to Amazon Music, Audible and Prime Video.

Jabra also announced four new color variants of its Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t. The lower-priced Elite 65t will be available in gold beige and copper black, while the Elite Active 65t will be available in new copper red and titanium black colors.

The Elite 65t (read our full review here) carries a list price of $170 (£150 or AU$300) while the Elite Active 65t (read our full review here), which is slightly more durable, costs $190 (£170 or AU$350).

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET