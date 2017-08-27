Apple

As the damage toll rises in the wake of Hurricane Harvey slamming Texas this weekend, Apple is accepting donations through iTunes to support the American Red Cross' relief efforts.

At least five people have died and another 14 injured after the Category 4 storm made landfall Friday, whipping coastal communities throughout the night with rain and 130 mph winds. Rescue efforts are underway in the region between Corpus Christi and Houston as flood waters rise to dangerous levels, worrying many that the death toll is expected to rise.

As it has done in the past, Apple has posted links on iTunes to the American Red Cross, soliciting donations to the relief efforts. You can donate in increments of $5, $10, $25, $50, $100 and $200.

One hundred percent of donations will go to the Red Cross relief effort, and you receive a confirmation email after the transaction. Your personal details are not forwarded on to the charity.

Apple has set up similar donation campaigns for Hurricane Sandy relief and the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, earthquake and tsunami.

