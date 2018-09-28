ITC says Apple infringes a Qualcomm patent but iPhones shouldn't be banned

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple might have infringed a Qualcomm patent, but that doesn't mean iPhones should be banned from sale, a new US International Trade Commission filing said Friday.

Qualcomm in late 2017 had asked the ITC to prevent iPhones that had Intel 4G chips from being sold because of allegations of patent infringement. Administrative Law Judge Thomas Pender on Friday agreed that Apple infringed one Qualcomm patent related to power management, but it didn't infringe two other patents, he said in a final initial determination published to the ITC's website.

"It is my recommendation that the statutory public interest factors weigh against issuing a limited exclusion order as to the products found to infringe the patents asserted in this investigation," Pender wrote without ever naming Apple or Qualcomm in his notice.

Now playing: Watch this: Qualcomm now seeks a ban on some Apple iPhone Xs

The case isn't over, though. It next goes to the full ITC commission, and President Donald Trump could even weigh in.

Qualcomm didn't immediately have a comment, while Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two companies have been fighting over patents since January 2017, when Apple filed suit against Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion, saying the maker of wireless chips didn't give fair licensing terms for its technology. Apple wants to pay a lower amount for using Qualcomm technology in its devices. Qualcomm, the world's biggest provider of mobile chips, responded by suing Apple for patent infringement and seeking a ban on iPhone sales. The company maintains that no modern handset -- including the iPhone -- would have been possible without its cellular technologies.

Nearly a year ago, Qualcomm asked the ITC to ban the import and sale of certain iPhones that use Intel's modem. Those would have included the iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus that run on AT&T and T-Mobile. The phones that run on networks from Verizon and Sprint use Qualcomm's modem and wouldn't be included in the ban.

Earlier this week, Qualcomm accused Apple of stealing confidential information and trade secrets related to its chip software and then providing the info to Intel, a rival chip company.

Apple gave Intel engineers confidential information, including Qualcomm source code and log files, to overcome flaws in the company's chips used in iPhones, according to a lawsuit filed Monday with the Superior Court of California. Qualcomm said in the complaint that Apple used this "second source of chipsets" to pressure it in business negotiations.

Apple on Monday referred back to its previous comments that "Qualcomm's illegal business practices are harming Apple and the entire industry."

Because of the legal dispute, Apple has moved away from using Qualcomm modems in its devices. Its newest phones, the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, use only Intel 4G chips.

Apple-Qualcomm ITC Notice Sept 28 by jonathan_skillings on Scribd

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.

Fight the Power: Take a look at who's transforming the way we think about energy.