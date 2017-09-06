CNET también está disponible en español.

'Terrified' police remove 'It' balloons from sewer grates

Horror-invoking red balloons floating from sewer grates plague a town, but the local cops are on the case.

The police didn't spot any clowns nearby.

 Lititz Police

What's scarier than a killer clown? A red balloon tied to a sewer grate that hints at the horror mayhem to come. 

The Lititz Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania faced a real-world version of the lure used by the clown in Stephen King's "It." A new adaptation of the novel hits theaters this week. 

Vice brought our attention to this bizarre balloon trend, which is either a brilliant bit of movie advertising or a devilishly clever prank. The cops seem to think it's the work of a local prankster, though there have been reports of balloons popping up in other locations ahead of the movie's opening.

The police posted photos to Facebook on Tuesday, saying "...we give points for creativity, however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again."

The Lititz Police also took to Twitter to further its tongue-in-cheek response to the balloon incident:

We can rest easy now knowing the cops are on the case. On a slightly more serious note, the department issued a series of tips on Instagram for handling creepy-clown sightings. Remember, "Simply wearing a clown costume is not a crime." 

So we noticed someone put this balloon on a sewer grate and felt with the upcoming release of @itmovieoffical and the Halloween holiday we'd give some tips on Creepy Clowns - 1. Please report suspicious activity to your local police. If you see something say something. 2. False reports are illegal, include making a false report about seeing a creepy clown. 3. Simply wearing a clown costume is not a crime. However if the person wearing the costume is harassing someone that is a crime. 4. Do not confront anyone you feel is acting suspicious, stay away and call the police. _______________________________________________ ⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫ _______________________________________________ #lititzpolice #lititz #lititzpa #safety #creepyclown #communitypolicing #communityfirst #neighorshelpingneighors #neighborhoodwatch #seesomethingsaysomething #halloween

A post shared by Lititz Police (@lititzpolice) on

DACA's demise puts tech dreamers in a tough position
