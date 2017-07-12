Verizon customer data exposed in security lapse

Millions of Verizon customer records have been exposed by a security lapse.

More than 14 million records of subscribers who called the phone giant's customer services in the past six months were found on an unprotected Amazon storage server controlled by an employee of Nice Systems, a Ra'anana, Israel-based tech company.

The data was downloadable by anyone who knew where to look. Verizon said it was investigating the matter.

Chris Vickery, director of cyber risk research at security firm UpGuard, who found the data, privately told Verizon of the exposure shortly after it was discovered in late June.

Each record included a customer's name, cell phone number, and their account PIN — which, if obtained, would grant access to a subscriber's account, according to a Verizon customer service representative, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the press.

Several security experts briefed on the data leak warned of phone hijacking and account takeovers, which could allow hackers to break into a person's email and social media accounts protected even by two-factor authentication.

