Is this the worst PC in the world?

I'd like to introduce you to the source of nearly all my work-related stress. Meet my HP desktop PC. I don't know where this machine came from, but I'd estimate it dates from the early 1980s. It certainly has about the same level of processing power as something from the decade of Lycra and big hair.

On this PC is installed a copy of Windows XP. An operating system that I use at home, and really like. But here at the office it's much like being repeatedly punched in the testicles. After a short period of time, it becomes painful and annoying. When I first started working here, the damn thing only had 512MB of memory, but IT took pity on me and bumped it up to 1GB. Did it make a difference? Yes, but the whole thing is still as slow as a two-legged horse climbing a well-oiled and very steep hill.



There it is. Look at that big pile of useless crap

So, what am I going to do about it? I'm not really sure. There's every chance I might get so annoyed with it that I end up throwing it down the nearest staircase. Of course, that might get me the sack. But I'm almost tempted to say the satisfaction would be worth going on the dole.

A more sensible idea is probably to install Ubuntu on this machine, but somehow I don't think IT will be keen on that...