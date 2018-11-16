If the new Pixel 3 and 3 XL phones are out of your budget, Google may be working on a third, more affordable variant.
Known as the "Pixel 3 Lite," the reported phone popped up in a Russian tech blog called Rozetked. The device's design looks similar to the Pixel 3, which includes the signature glass shade on the back and a brightly colored power button. But the variant has larger bezels and a headphone jack (the Pixel 3/3 XL do not have the audio port).
Keep in mind that Google never announced the prospect of a third Pixel 3 phone and the company didn't immediately reply for a request to comment. Though the device itself looks very convincing, you'll notice a C-shaped logo where the typical Google logo would be on the back. So take this news with a grain of salt.
But the idea of a cheaper Pixel 3 is compelling, especially since not everyone can afford the $799 (£739, AU$1,199) starting price of the Pixel 3, and the 3 XL is even pricier. Even before Google officially announced the Pixel 3 phones, rumors circulated that it would release a third, mid-range version too. Now that the phones are out though, rumors about a Pixel 3 Lite haven't ceased, and it looks like people are still holding onto the possibility.
Discuss: Is this the hotly rumored 'Pixel 3 Lite' budget phone?
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.