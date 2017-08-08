Is the vegan Impossible Burger actually safe to eat?

Enlarge Image Impossible Foods

The thing that makes the Impossible Burger oh so tasty -- and, well, burger-y -- might not be good for you. Soy leghemoglobin, or "heme," is currently under review by the Food and Drug Administration as a potential allergen, according to a report by The New York Times.

The meat-free Impossible Burger by startup Impossible Foods has earned high marks from carnivores and vegans alike. Sold as a high-end foodie curiosity at restaurants in New York (Momofuku Nishi), L.A. (Crossroads Kitchen), Las Vegas (Andrea's), Texas (Hopdoddy), and San Francisco (Jardiniere and Cockscomb), the plant-based Impossible Burger supposedly has a similar look and taste as the real deal.

One of the main things that contributes to this is that it "bleeds" like a regular burger. CNET's very own Dara Kerr got to try one for herself back in 2016 at Impossible Foods' lab in Redwood City, California. "Heme is identical inside a plant and in the muscle tissue of an animal. It is the taste of blood," Celeste Holz-Schietinger, Impossible Foods' principal scientist told her during her visit.

But is heme safe to eat? Impossible Foods provides a full ingredient list for the Impossible Burger on its FAQ page. It even dedicates a complete section to the question, "What is the ingredient leghemoglobin (soy)?"

"F.D.A. believes the arguments presented, individually and collectively, do not establish the safety of soy leghemoglobin for consumption," FDA officials wrote in a memo obtained by the The New York Times, "nor do they point to a general recognition of safety."

Impossible Foods directed me to a press release published Tuesday, which states that the Impossible Burger's "key ingredient" is safe to eat.

